The Vivienne Remembered In Liverpool Vigil

The Vivienne was remembered by hundreds over the weekend at a community vigil organised by family and friends in Liverpool.

James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne, passed away last week at the age of 32.

Her family, friends, and community members gathered on the steps of St George’s Hall, which was lit up in green to honour of her role as the Wicked Witch of the West in a revival of The Wizard of Oz musical.

In a statement read out by The Vivienne’s friend Bobby Musker, the drag star’s family said they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.

“From an early age it was evident he was destined for the stage… he was determined to pave his own way in this world,” they said.

“The road was not easy but the dream never, ever changed and James would always tell us that they would make it happen and they did.”

The family said they were “so unbelievably proud of everything they achieved”.

“We will miss you for an eternity and for an eternity we will all love you,” they said.

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four, Danny Beard, said The Vivienne a was “truly larger than life” character who became a “shining beacon of light for the LGBT community”.

“The performances weren’t just acts, they were celebrations of life,” they said.

“They taught us it was OK to live out loud.”

The Vivienne honoured on Dancing On Ice, at DragCon UK

Presenter Holly Willoughby also paid tribute to the queen on the new season of Dancing On Ice, which featured The Vivienne in season 15.

“They were a huge part of our show, making it all the way to the final in 2023,” said Willoughby. “They’ll be very sorely missed and our thoughts are with The Vivienne’s loved ones at this time. So sad.”

The Vivienne was remembered as DragCon kicked off on Friday night, with RuPaul speaking on stage in front of former Drag Race contestants.

“We want to focus on love and we are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love, life and happiness because that’s what she was all about,” he said.

“She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.”

A memorial booth was erected at the event, with fans writing messages and farewells for the iconic queen.