—

The NSW Geographical Naming Board has approved an application to re-name Bedford Square in Newtown to 'Pride Square'. Photo: Facebook/World Pride Sydney.

By Dale Barrett

A bid to change the name of the space outside Newtown’s Town Hall to ‘Pride Square’ has been approved by the Geographical Naming Board of NSW. The Board is currently seeking community feedback on the renaming, coinciding with Sydney’s hosting of WorldPride in February 2023.

Inner West Councillor Mat Howard made the proposal to rename Bedford Square in March, where it was passed unanimously by council. A proposal by Councillor Pauline Lockie for the installation of a rainbow crossing in Newtown coincided with Cr Howard’s motion for ‘Pride Square’.

Inner West Councillors Celebrate

Cr Howard said he is “thrilled” that the naming board has approved the application.

“With Sydney World Pride right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to recognise that the Inner West is the heart and soul of LGBTIQ+ Sydney. I urge residents to make a submission and support Pride Square!”

Cr Howard said earlier in the year that Bedford Square represents an ideal location for the re-naming, as it is “right in the middle of businesses that are LGBTQ and/or LGBTQ friendly”.

With WorldPride coming to Sydney in 2023, the Inner West Council is preparing ways to celebrate the first ever world pride event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Cr Lockie told CityHub its “really exciting” to see ‘Pride Square’ become one step closer.

“The Inner West has a long and proud LGBTQIA+ history, and it’d be great to see Pride Square become a reality in time for Sydney World Pride.”

Submissions to give feedback to the NSW Geographical Naming Board close on Sunday September 18.