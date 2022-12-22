—

While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, Melbourne is set to have a very rainbow Christmas and Boxing Day with these fun events! The Star Observer wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday and enjoy yourselves with what’s on in Queer Melbourne:

DIVAS – Christmas Special

Brought to you by DT’s Hotel, this premier drag production sees the wonderful talents of Suzie Ridge, Sondra and Tequila Mockingbird celebrating Christmas the rainbow way!

Entry prior to 9 pm is free but tickets do cost between $5.65 – $15 if you can’t make it before 9 pm.

When: Saturday 24th December with doors opening at 6 pm

Where: DT’s Hotel 164 Church Street Richmond

Price: $5 for Early Bird/$7-$11 for Presale/$15 at door after 9 pm

NOVO – Christmas Eve ft. Goce Bananata, AK, Miki, Mangal

The highly anticipated grand opening of NOVO – Melbourne’s newest Macro Night is happening and what better way to party on Christmas Eve then vibing at the recently renovated world class venue, Diesel Bar.

With the amazing talents of Goce Bananata headlining the night along with Nick (Express Band Sax) and Daniel the Drummer, the night is set to kick off the silly season in style.

When: Saturday 24th December from 9 pm

Where: Diesel Bar & Eatery 202 Little Lonsdale Street

Price: $22.19

HOMO – BOXING DAY

‘Tis the season to be jolly and homo with this event set to end the Christmas period with a bang. HOMO will be bringing you new faces and favourites, including Jesse Boyd, Jason Conti, DJ Tonky and DJ Nate.

As usual, anything goes with HOMO for the dress code so feel free to wear as much or as little as you’d like.

When: Monday 26th December from 10 pm

Where: Chasers Nightclub 386 Chapel Street South Yarra

Price: $47.95