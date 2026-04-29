Come To Daddy, an LGBTQIA+ venue in Brisbane’s West End is raising money and vowing to “make it even more GAYER” in response to an alleged homophobic attack on the bar.

On Wednesday morning the venue posted to their Instagram saying “Last night we were targeted by a group of people who tried to burn down our flag bunting outside the venue. They managed to destroy about half of the lines we had up and have torn at other lengths.”

They were alerted to the vandalism by neighbours, who also helped clean up the debris.

On their post the venue says that “our visibility in the community was still attacked by those who don’t believe we should be here or exist” and have vowed to “send a clear message to the homophobic arseholes who have tried unsuccessfully to destroy who we are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Come to Daddy, Brisbane (@cometodaddy_brisbane)



This message will be achieved by being even gayer – with Come To Daddy asking for donations of “bunting, or small flags or other queer shit we can anchor off the steel lines we have outside”.

They’ve also started a GoFundMe in order to raise funds to help keep the venue more secure in the future.

“It is still a targeted attack on who we are as a gay-owned and run business for the Queer community, and who we represent and stand up for, we need your help in us getting some good security cameras, extra lighting and more gay-stuff installed at the venue, so that we can be safer for all 24/7, and to keep enjoying this venue for years to come.”

Described as a “vibrant community spac” Come To Daddy opened in Brisbane in 2024, and features a roster of weekly events, including trivia on Wednesdays, karaoke on Thursdays, queer alternative night on Friday, drag shows on Saturdays and a calendar of gendered parties and social gatherings on Sundays.

After QNews broke the story, owner Billerwell Daye told them that he is constantly being given messages or told how important Come To Daddy is, and how it needs to be protected.

“It’s incredibly important for the community and for my own self to be here. This is my life right now, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s everything to me.”