How Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ Venues Are Preparing For Cyclone Alfred

Many Queenslanders are currently preparing for scary times as Cyclone Alfred makes a beeline for Queensland’s shore.

Stretching from the Sunshine Coast through to Brisbane and the Gold Coast, it appears that everyone is preparing for the worst.

We checked in with Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ venues to see how they are faring, how they’re preparing for this rare weather event, and what messages they have for the community ahead of it.

Queensland LGBT venues prepare for Cyclone Alfred

Constant reminders from the government to prepare are being sent out, so many residents and businesses, including LGBTQIA+ venues, are knuckling down and getting ready for the worst.

In Brisbane and the Gold Coast, our favourite local LGBTQIA+ venues are having mixed reactions as they get ready for the cyclone hitting on Thursday and Friday.

The Wickham Hotel

For The Wickham Hotel, located in the heart of Fortitude Valley, venue manager Mark Baker says it’s “scary times ahead” this week.

“We aren’t expecting any flooding in the area but we are taking precautions. Hopefully it passes without causing any damage!”

The Sportsman Hotel

Similarly, The Sportsman Hotel the venue remains safe at present, but the focus for them is on their staff in this very uncertain event.

“It’s more about staff safety and being able to get in to work,” emphasised says Sporties‘ venue manager Chris White. “Staff, patron and entertainer safety is paramount.” “We would like to remain open for as long as possible — we implore our loyal patrons to take all reasonable steps to ensure their safety in these circumstances.” On Wednesday afternoon they announced their decision to cancel their Thursday and Friday entertainment, however at this stage the venue will remain open. Come To Daddy

Cyclone Alfred, they’re preparing for the worst. But on the other side of the river it’s a different story — Brisbane venue Come To Daddy suffered during the severe weather events at the end of 2024, so ahead of, they’re preparing for the worst.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Come to Daddy, Brisbane (@cometodaddy_brisbane)

The venue posted on their social media that they’re attempting to sandbag their venue, but the demand for sandbags in their area is extremely high.

“Currently in a 3-4 hour line up waiting for sandbags at Newmarket depot,” owner Billerwell Daye posted online on Tuesday.

Hours later, they reported they were were still waiting to access sandbags.

“We are now past 5 hrs waiting in the Newmarket Depot area to get sandbags. Still likely 2 hours to get them based on how little progress we are making,” reads the venue’s post. “If you are thinking of getting bags from Newmarket I would avoid as it is severely understaffed and/or underprepared for the amount of demand.”

After seeing the venue in need Come To Daddy received a surge in community support with locals stepping in to bring in sandbags to help secure the venue.

Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon they announced they will close until at least Friday as the cyclone closes in and they continue packing and moving stock and furniture within the venue.

Anyone wanting to offer assistance can do so by contacting them via their social media pages.

Hairy Mary’s

Owner of Gold Coast venue Hairy Mary’s, Steven Fahd, says they’re taking it one day at a time.

With the venue only one year old, this is the first major weather event they have faced.

“I’m just asking everyone to bring an umbrella and a change of clothes at the moment,” he laughed.

However with the uncertainty of what the weather will bring he’s not making any calls just yet.

“We’re just being cautiously prepared and taking it one day at a time, we’ll provide any updates to the community and our customers via our social media pages in the coming days.”

On Wednesday afternoon they announced on social media they would be closing for their weekly Wednesday night trivia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hairy Mary’s (@hairymarysgc)

The Star Observer reached out to The Beat Megaclub, but did not hear back from the venue by time of publication.

Updates will be provided as they come to hand.