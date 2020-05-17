—

Queer Screen is the passionate, volunteer-led, non-profit organisation that puts on the the Mardi Gras Film Festival (Feb/March) and Queer Screen Film Fest (September) each year.

This year, the team have been looking at new ways to stay connected to the community, while continuing to showcase diverse LGBTQI stories, both on screen and online.

Queer Screen’s work is driven at every level by hundreds of dedicated volunteers who make its festivals tick: from the box office staff and ushers in pink, to the digital marketing team and film pre-screening team and the board all do what they do for the love of queer film.

Queer Screen recruits volunteers all year round. During National Volunteer Week, its staff are starting a new recruitment drive, and are particularly keen to hear from people who can assist with digital marketing, social media and day-to-day finance tasks.

If you think you’ve got the skills to be part of the team, don’t be shy! Sign up on the Queer Screen website and let the team know why you’d be perfect to volunteer!

Here is a story about one of Queer’s Screens many volunteers who has been with the organisation for over three years.



Thomas’ story

My name is Thomas Hamilton and I have been involved with Queer Screen since 2017.

I initially only did the 2017 Fair Day Stall but for the 2018, 2019 Mardi Gras Film Festivals I have been able to volunteer in a more substantial way by helping the Queer Screen team with not only the Fair Day Stall, but helping in the office during the lead up to the festival. I also worked closely with the team running Queer Screen’s social media accounts.

From adding content to the Facebook event pages, updating the Queer Screen website, uploading and curating event photography and uploading, proofing, tagging and scheduling content for Twitter, there is always something that needs to be done.

But above all else, the people of Queer Screen, both professional staff and volunteers, are amazing to work with. The work of Queer Screen is so important in being able to create a space where the LGBTQI community can come together to see and share our stories.

Queer Screen also allowed me to pursue other opportunities such as being the producer for the Young Queer Writer’s Program for the 2018 National Young Writers’ Festival.

This sense of community is why I marched in the 2019 Mardi Gras parade alongside many of my friends from Queer Screen because it’s been a life-changer, and getting to share in the joy that comes from embracing our selves and our stories is something that I will always appreciate.



Learn more about volunteering with Queer Screen and sign up at www.queerscreen.org.au