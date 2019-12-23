—

Eurovision sensation, Conchita Wurst, and doyen of drag, Trevor Ashley, will combine their unique talents for two sensational concerts early next year – one night in Sydney, one night in Melbourne. They’ll perform together and solo with the backing of a 40-piece symphony orchestra conducted by esteemed musical director, Michael Tyack. As an added treat, Australia’s own Eurovision darling, singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke will make a guest appearance at both concerts.

In 2014, Austrian singer, Thomas Neurwirth, was handed the precious crystal microphone trophy after capturing the hearts and votes of Eurovision audiences as alter ego, Conchita Wurst. His winning song, Rise Like A Phoenix, became a global hit as did the album, “Conchita” that followed. Wurst has since become a symbol of expressive freedom and a champion of LGBTQI rights.

Trevor Ashley performs as ultra-ego Trevor Ashley and is immensely talented, relentlessly creative, witty, and much-loved. His diva impersonations of Cher, Liza, and Shirley Bassey, among many others, are universally acclaimed. He is currently performing in his hilarious new show, The Lyin’ Queen.

Described as quirky, poignant, and melodic, the music of Kate Miller-Heidke transcends definition. From the heart-rending hit, “Last Day On Earth” to opera (The Rabbits) to the songs of Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical, Miller-Heidke exhibits extraordinary depth and range.

This concert will feature songs from Wurst’s album as well as Bond movie hits like “Writing’s On the Wall”, “Diamonds Are Forever”, “Moonraker” and “Goldfinger”, diva standards, and no doubt, a few surprises.

Sydney, State Theatre, Feb 27, 8pm; $100 – $204 + bf, www.statetheatre.com.au

Melbourne, Hamer Hall, Feb 28, 8pm; $69 – $129 + bf, www.artscentremelbourne.com.au