Aussie TV icon Dannii Minogue has said that she “identifies as queer” while launching the sapphic dating show I Kissed a Girl for BBC3.

At the launch of the new show, which is the WLW equivalent of I Kissed a Boy, Minogue got emotional when praising the girls competing on the show for being a part of the UK’s first dating show for lesbian and bisexual women.

“This is so important – there hasn’t been a show for girls in the reality gay dating world,” she said. “It’s like we need this to happen. I’m hoping that there are parties up and down the country.”

“You girls are so brave and amazing and have brought so much to it. I could never do what you have done. I will always be in awe of what has happened and what we’ve created.”

With wet eyes, she concluded: “I feel so proud. You’re stepping forward, and you’re the first crew of girls representing this space, and it’s big.”

After being praised for effortlessly navigating phrases for different kinds of gay women, such as ‘masc’, ‘stem’ and ‘femme’, Minogue declared: “I identify as queer in a weird way.”

In the show’s first episode, where the ten girls arrive at a stunning Italian Masseria, many of them comment that they are attracted to Dannii. When asked if she found them attractive in return, she responded: “You girls are hot. You know it. I love it. I’m here for it. Is that an answer?”

When does I Kissed A Girl air?

The 10-episode run of the BBC3 series is due to start on Sunday May 5th in the UK, airing both on TV and the BBC iPlayer.

The premise is identical to last year’s I Kissed A Boy – 10 single girls touch down in Italy, where they immediately have to couple up and smooch in front of the cameras.

However, they obviously aren’t restricted to just their match. The girls are free to mingle with all the other contestants and see what sparks fly, while host Dannii Minogue gets to drop bombs and play Cupid.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming series below:

