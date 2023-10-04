Dannii Minogue Plays Cupid

Australian singer, actor, and TV personality Dannii Minogue, is hosting the UK’s first gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy.

In a conversation with Star Observer, Minogue spoke about the importance of this new project, her first time experiencing the magic of Mardi Gras, and her thoughts on being a Queer icon.

Now available to view in Australia on Channel Ten, I Kissed A Boy follows ten single guys as they stay in an Italian farmhouse estate, called a Masseria. Prior to arriving, the boys are matched based on what they are looking for. When they arrive they greet each other for the first time and see if sparks fly.

‘They Weren’t Represented On TV’

Speaking about this passion project and its importance, Minogue said “I have been along the journey with a lot of gay friends, either coming out, finding love, being in a relationship – there are so many different stories.

“It bothered me, and them, that they weren’t represented on TV, in the reality space, but in a lot of different TV spaces.

“When this came up, it was very important to me that it was not just a gay dating show, but it was the right gay dating show for me to be involved in.

“I wanted it to feel like these were my friends, these were real people. Their personalities and stories were being shown, not exploited. Also that they had this amazing opportunity, through the show, of meeting other gay guys and potentially falling in love.”

‘The Crew Were From The Queer Community’

When it came to the crew for I Kissed A Boy, Minogue and the production team were “very adamant that most of the crew were from the queer community,” she shared.

“So that the boys on the reality show felt supported, seen, heard, and they felt like they were in a very safe space,” she added.

“That made a huge difference to the integrity of the show.”

‘Would Have Made The Biggest Difference’

Minogue recalled what a close friend shared with her about seeing Queer love represented in the reality TV space.

“He just said it would have made the biggest difference to him growing up to see Queer love represented as something normal and about romance, and love, and connection.”

She continued, “A lot of gay friends have said that to me, and I do think it’s important that we see ourselves in TV – whether it be blockbuster films, whether it be drama, whether it be reality. I think it’s a really important thing.”

When asked how she feels about being considered a Queer icon, Minogue said, “I don’t think anyone gets out of bed and says, ‘Oh, I’m a queer icon’, but I definitely value all of the most amazing moments that I’ve had within the Queer space – people I’ve met, people I’ve worked with, people who are trusted friends.

“For me, it’s just where I like to be and where I like to spend time. And I think, over the years, the more time you spend, the more moments you have, and the more you get to put in to this space, you become an ally. And I like to think of myself as an ally to the community, in stepping up where I can do, and making sure that these beautiful people are looked after.”

Minogue’s First Mardi Gras

In 2015, Minogue experienced her first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“My first Mardi Gras experience was kind of strange because I was performing on stage… it was incredible, the energy in the room. The beauty of seeing everyone come together and seeing families at the parade,” she said.

“Mardi Gras for me, it’s a whole week of celebration. You hear people walking down the street, you hear so many different accents. People have flown in. They’re coming to Sydney, and then they’re gonna go away talking about this experience that they’ve had, and the people that they’ve met. A lot of people have made friends at this event and then they’ve been their friends for years later.”

Asked if she has any plans to perform at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2024, Minogue coyly answered, “No, and if I did, I wouldn’t be able to say. But no, I don’t.”

I Kissed A Boy is currently available to stream on 10 Play.