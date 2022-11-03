—

Out American Idol Season Seven Runner-Up, David Archuleta opened up about his first kiss in a new interview.

Revealing that he first kissed a man at 30 years old, Archuleta said, “It felt effortless. I was like, ‘Oh, so this is what it feels like to like someone.’”

Came Out In June 2021

Archuleta, a devout Morman, came out in June 2021 explaining in an Instagram post, “I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose.”

He continued, “Instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality.”

He revealed, “I was having anxiety attacks when I was around her because you’re trying to force intimacy with someone that you’re not able to experience.

“I didn’t want to accept that I was into guys.”

Three Broken Engagements

Soon after, he called off his engagement. In the interview, he revealed that he has broken three engagements with three separate women.

“No matter how hard I tried to marry a girl, it wasn’t right. And if you talk to my exes, they’ll tell you it was rough,” Archuleta said.

“I’m sure other people who’ve been in that situation can relate. People who are queer, who’ve tried to get married just to do the ‘right’ thing, it ends up not being a very good thing, and it’s not very healthy for either participant of the relationship.”

However, Archuleta said that he is “finally learning what it’s like to actually love myself. I feel liberated.”

Recently Archuleta starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Utah.

Talking about the experience, he said, “This was the most gay people I’ve ever been around; I always avoided being around other gay people because I thought if I was around it, it was going to bring it out of me.”

However, Archuleta said, “it’s great to be around queer people who actually embrace who they are.”