Last week, the second season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK had a shocking elimination. The popular Ginny Lemon sashayed away, but not before an equally dramatic exit. The Worcestershire-born Ginny walked off the stage during the lip sync, leaving the other queen Sister Sister, who too found herself in the bottom after the Morning Glory challenge, to perform on her own to Kim Wilde’s You Keep Me Hangin’ On.

If the fact that Ginny became the first queen to walk off during a lip sync was not newsworthy enough, social media was abuzz with rumours that she had flipped off Ru Paul.

Days after the iconic exit, Ginny, who identifies as non-binary, has clarified that she did not in fact flip off Ru Paul.

‘Do your own investigations!’

“I mean, you saw the edit. Did I flip off Ru? I mean, just have a little look, do your own investigations… “Do you think I’m the sort of person that would flip off Ru? I mean, come on. As much as you could have feelings at the time, RuPaul is an icon – and from one icon to another, there is nothing but respect, you know?,” said Ginny in the interview, adding that she could not reveal exactly what went on backstage.

Though in another interview with GayTimes, she did contest the judge’s decision to put her in the bottom after the episode four ‘Maxi’ challenge. “I don’t know whether Ru had skipped her HRT or Evening Primrose – I don’t know what happened that day, maybe the sweetener wasn’t in the coffee,” she said before proceeding to forgive Ru Paul.

But it cannot be denied that even with her short time in the competition, the impact that she has had was tremendous. Her conversation with Bimini Bon Boulash about being non binary is likely to be remembered as one of the highlights of this season.

“The journey to loving oneself is the longest and hardest, but that journey will lead to light and love,” Ginny posted on Twitter sharing the art work inspired by that conversation.

The journey to loving oneself is the longest and hardest, but that journey will lead to light and love @dragraceukbbc @bbcthree @biminibabes @bluecirclebabe Beautiful sketch by @Dom_and_Ink pic.twitter.com/4B7nbZgdNd — Ginny Lemon (@GinnyLemon69) February 2, 2021

The irrepressible Ginny Lemon has also threatened she might just force her way back into the competition on a technicality. “Correct me if I’m wrong, RuPaul has never said, ‘Ginny Lemon, sashay away.’ So, I’m technically still in the game. I don’t know what the big hoo-ha is about,” Ginny claimed in the interview to GayTimes.