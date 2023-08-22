DIVA Awards 2023: Drag Legend & Trailblazer Ricca Paris Inducted Into Drag Hall Of Fame

By Alexander Driscoll

Ricca Paris is probably not a familiar name for many in the modern Drag world.

“I’m surprised they even remember me,” she told Star Observer after a morning or tending to her Shell Harbour garden,

“I think they ran out of people to include,” she said cheekily.

Manager Of Stonewall Hotel Throughout 1990s

On August 21, Ricca was inducted into the Drag Hall of Fame at DIVA Awards 2023.

It has been 12 years since Ricca Paris last graced Sydney Drag shows, having had an almighty run as one of the scene’s mainstays since the 1970s.

Best known for her time as the manager of the Stonewall Hotel throughout the 1990s, as well as some of her work with Courtney Act, Ricca is a trailblazer we best not forget.

“It’s a lot easier these days,” she remembered. “You used to have to go to record stores, dig through crates for new songs, then memorise the words just by listening to them.”

‘Oxford Street Was The Only Place It Was Really Safe’

Born in New Zealand, Ricca moved to Australia in 1975 and got involved in the scene shortly after.

However, these were the days before the first Mardi Gras, with Ricca recalling the bashings and police harassment common for drag queens and the queer community in general.

“They used to lock you up for a night, but they never charged you with anything,” she recalled, “Oxford Street was the only place it was really safe.”

Ricca: Be Grateful For Those Who Came Before

If there is anything Ricca wants to enforce with her induction, it’s to remind us of how far LGBTQI rights have come since those days, but also of just how quickly things can go bad again.

“I speak to my young gay friends these days, and they feel comfortable going almost anywhere. Of course, back in my day, you were always looking over your shoulder.”

She wants us to be grateful for those who came before and how they helped the scene get to where it is now and remind the young queens out there that while it might be good, they should always be wary that things could go wrong.

Living a comparatively leisurely life by the beach, Ricca feels deeply honoured to be this year’s inductee into the DIVA Drag Hall of Fame.

Though she does feel like wearing heels to the ceremony might be a bit of a stretch.