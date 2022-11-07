—

Dolly Parton further cemented her status as a musical legend when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

“I’m a rock star now!” said Parton in her acceptance speech.

It was an honour Parton had initially declined, despite having been eligible for inclusion for more than 30 years.

“This is a very special night for me,” said Parton. “I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t really feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about a little more than that.”

Parton Reconsiders Nomination

When the nominations were announced in March, Parton, in a statement, said, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton reconsidered her stance and later accepted her nomination. “Of course I will accept it gracefully,” Parton said. “Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

‘One Of The Greatest Storytellers Of Her Time’

Parton was introduced to the Hall of Fame stage by Pink who said, “There are few finer songwriters, male or female, that have ever lived… She’s one of the greatest storytellers of her time – of any time. She writes about things that others would prefer to be swept under the rug,” and said Parton’s music “can make you feel like God is listening and that help is right around the corner.”

Pink finished out her speech noting Parton “didn’t just get the joke, she wrote it. And she doesn’t care if you’re laughing as long as you’re listening.”

Introducing a new song, Rockin’ she wrote especially for the event, Parton said, “If I’m going to go in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to have to earn it, And you thought I couldn’t rock & roll.”

“I thought, well, if I’m gonna be in (it), I’m gonna have to do a rock album, because my husband of 56 years is a huge rock fan. And all through the house he has music louder than this going on at all times. He’s always said, ‘You should do a rock album.’ And I thought about it a few times, but timing is everything. And then when this all came up… I thought, well, since I am gonna be in the (hall), I’m gonna write a song for tonight, which I’m gonna sing in a minute, kind of telling my story about how I felt about it.“

Country’s in my veins / But since I heard the news, I ain’t never been the same… / They done gone and put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Judas Priest Honoured

Parton was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Eminem, and the duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Heavy metal band Judas Priest were honoured with a Musical Excellence Award and in their acceptance speech, out lead singer Rob Halford, said, “Hi — I’m the gay guy in the band,” eliciting a round of applause from the audience.

“You see, that is what heavy metal is all about. We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the colour of your skin, the faith that you believe or don’t believe in. Everybody’s welcome.”

Los Angeles Times music journalist August Brown said that the sight of “Rob Halford, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox and Dolly Parton — in a black leather catsuit — trading verses on Jolene has to be a high watermark of queer culture. The adoring look on Halford’s face alone as he cuddled up to Parton was worth the five-and-a-half-hours of this ceremony.”

“Rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t know boundaries,” said Greg Harris, the chief executive of Rock Hall of Fame, prior to the event.

"Rock 'n' roll doesn't know boundaries," said Greg Harris, the chief executive of Rock Hall of Fame, prior to the event.

"Rock 'n' roll is inclusive, rock 'n' roll is broad and as you can see from this year's induction class, rock 'n' roll is incredibly diverse. It's an attitude, a spirit. It's always pushing the envelope. It's the sound of every new generation defining itself and carrying itself forward. To pick up from Berry Gordy, it's the sound of young America, but it's also the sound that stays with us through our entire lives," Harris said.






