A council meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was interrupted when a trio of latex-clad dominatrices walked in and demanded a tax-funded sex dungeon.

No, we’re not kidding.

Setting the tone, Miss Krave opened up her speech with “good evening, council peoples. You may call me Mistress.”

The council’s meeting focused on a $906,500 contract for a waste disposal centre but Mis Krave had an alternative solution for where the money should be spent.

“I do however find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain. Hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with,” she told the council.

Miss Krave finished her speech by reminding the council to not let her “glamourous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand.”

“I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

Social Media Ate It Up

And of course, gay Twitter does what gay Twitter does best by crowning the trio as LGBTQ+ icons, legends, and even mothers.

“Icons. Legends. Queens,” one user wrote.

“Gagged everyone in the room,” another wrote.

So far, no news as to whether the BDSM dungeon is going to be approved as of yet but it is the silly season and miracles can happen.