Comedian and Drag Race judge Ross Mathews has announced on Twitter he will be getting engaged to his boyfriend of one year, Dr Wellington Garcia.

In his tweet Mathews posted a picture of the newly engaged couple with the caption “Fiancé, you stay! I am so proud to announce that after over a year together – navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts – the smartest, funniest and kindest man I’ve ever met said, “Yes!” Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits.”

Also sharing the news on the Drew Barrymore show, Mathews said he and Garcia started dating in January last year just before the pandemic.

“We started dating right before the pandemic. And then we had to date through quarantine, you know making those Zoom dates and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work.

“I’ve been so private about this relationship and it feels so weird because I tell you guys everything on my podcast and here on this show. So, I’m so happy to be sharing this with all of you.”

Drew Barrymore congratulated Mathews on the show and many other celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate the 41-year-old comedians announcement.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 contestant Gottmik tweeted “CONGRATS” and comedian Michelle Collins tweeted “Congrats Ross!!!! You are glowing!!!!!!!!!!”

Mathews said that his fiancé is an educator but did not say in what field.