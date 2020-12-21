—

Comedian Eddie Izzard public request to be referred to with “she/her” pronouns has initiated a “collective gender euphoria” among her fans.

Eddie appeared on the most recent episode of Sky Artist of the year as the artist’s subject. All other contestants used “she/her” pronouns throughout.

In 2016, the now 58-year-old referred to herself as transgender and has done so since. At the time she said “I’ve got boy genetics and girl genetics.

“We get obsessed with it in humanity… If you look at a tiger, you go ‘ooh, tiger!’, we don’t go ‘girl tiger’ or ‘boy tiger’.

“We are obsessed by genders because we grow up in one gender or another. No other animal is obsessed by our gender – they don’t give monkeys about our gender.”

Even with how transparent she has been in regards to her gender identity and expression, this is the first time she has addressed her pronouns publicly.

Trans writer Shon Faye said, “Good for Eddie Izzard asking for the pronouns she/her to be used so publicly.

“As far as I can gather, she isn’t a trans woman – she’s gender fluid – but prefers the feminine pronoun. Good for her.”

Another Twitter user responded with “asking for what you want at any time is bravery. Asking as a gender fluid person is heroic.”

Sofie Hagen, a Danish comedian, said “I’ve been reading people’s reactions to Eddie Izzard using she/her pronouns and I LOVE LOVE LOVE this collective gender euphoria we all feel towards her.

“Either because we feel represented, because we know how freeing it feels saying it out loud or just because we’re nice people.”

One Twitter user wrote, “It’s a brave move in the current climate but I’m sure that’s exactly why she did it.

“If anyone has the intelligence and the strength of will to challenge the increasingly powerful TERF agenda, it’s Eddie Izzard.”