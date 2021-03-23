—

Ellen DeGeneres recently presented a fake public service announcement for “Tylenol Gay” in response to a new study, which claimed that gay people are more susceptible to getting migraines than straight people.

A 2020 survey was published in JAMAICA Neurology which stated that “gay, lesbian, and bisexual people are 58% more likely to get headaches than their straight counterparts”.

The results of the study were announced by lead author Dr Jason Nagata, assistant professor of paediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco. In response, DeGeneres performed a skit on her show advertising “Tylenol Gay” last week.

Is There a Gay Headache?

“You know I love being gay, but I can’t stand the headaches. It seems that any time I want to go brunch or build a shelf, my head starts hurting.”

“Luckily, I found something that helps: Tylenol Gay! It’s the only over-the-counter medicine designed specifically for gay headaches. Regular Tylenol treats common heterosexual headaches that tend to steadily increase in pain, but Tylenol Gay attacks those pesky gay headaches that feel like a parade is in your head- and not the good kind.”

“Before you know it, your gay headache is gone and you can get back to all the gay things you love!” DeGeneres said, holding up a package of the “medicine”.

Despite making light of the issue, the report did cite the reasons for such migraines, which includes stress from experiences with homophobia, transphobia, and discrimination, which trigger migraines.

“We would want to measure sexual minority stress, and [then] see if it predicts migraine prevalence in the LGBT group,” said Dr Richard Lipton, director of the Montefiore Headache Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

Ellen’s New Headache – Fleeing Viewers

A recent report found that the talkshow host might be losing viewers. Ellen DeGeneres had recently apologised in the 18th season of her daytime talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres” for toxic workplace behaviour.

According to a research firm Neilson, DeGeneres has lost more than a million viewers since September 2020, averaging 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million in the same period last year.

DeGeneres has also publicly talked about the possibility of her leaving the show in recent years. Reports on racism, fear, and intimidation, and sexual harassment by staff members at the workplace had raised questions about her future in the show.

Looks like DeGeneres might need some ‘Tylenol Gay” after all!