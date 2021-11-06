If you missed Elton John during his last concert in Sydney in March  2020, fear not. In an interview with Ben Fordham on 2GB Radio on  Friday, the legendary singer hinted he may make a few final concert  appearances in Australia before his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour  finally wraps up in the summer of 2023. 

“My family and I will be coming to Australia for Christmas in 2022. My  boys have absolutely fallen in love with Australia,” Sir Elton told  Fordham. 

“I’m coming for a holiday but I would think there’s a good chance I may  do a few more shows in Australia,” the 74 year old singer teased. 

The Lockdown Sessions

Elton is currently engulfed in a media blitz, promoting his latest album  The Lockdown Sessions; an album he says made him “obsessed with  music again.” The album contains duets with Stevie Wonder, Charlie  Puth, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlisle and Dua  Lipa who also appears on Cold Heart. 

During the interview with Fordham, Elton also spread his love for the  Australian dance music trio Pnau who collaborated on his massive  number one hit Cold Heart. 

“I love those guys,” Elton told Fordham. “I found [Pnau] when I came to  Australia many years ago. I got off the plane, had a shower and went to  Virgin in Sydney. I picked up the Pnau record and a lot of local records,  played it, loved it and met them the next day. We’ve been joined at the hip ever since.” 

“I’m so happy for them. They’re so talented, they’re so brilliant because  what they do is they made four songs into one and a brand new song.  It’s not a remix, it’s not a mashup. It’s a brand new song.” 

Cold Heart Tops Charts

Cold Heart, which has now been streamed more than 200 million times,  topped the charts in the UK, and gave Elton the distinction of being the  first performer in history to chart a top ten single in each of the past six  decades in the UK. 

Elton told Fordham that he is impressed with a lot of music originating  from Down Under. “There’s so much great stuff coming out of Australia  and New Zealand every bloody week. I just want to keep in touch with some of the things coming out of Australia are mind-blowing; Rüfüs Du Sol, Pond, things like that.”

In another interview, this time with Channel 7’s Sunrise morning show,  Elton said he expects to start up his tour again in January in America  and anticipates finishing in the summer of 2023. The tour’s European  leg, due to get underway in September, was postponed when Elton  suffered injuries to his leg in a fall, which caused him “considerable pain  and discomfort.” 

“That’s the last time I’ll be doing it, because I’ve had enough, I need to  spend more time with my family,” Elton told Edwina Bartholomew. 

“I’ve done it and I’m going out on a high note” 

“I’ll always be involved in music, I’ll always be making music, but I’m  not going to be performing live again,” Elton said.

