If you missed Elton John during his last concert in Sydney in March 2020, fear not. In an interview with Ben Fordham on 2GB Radio on Friday, the legendary singer hinted he may make a few final concert appearances in Australia before his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour finally wraps up in the summer of 2023.

“My family and I will be coming to Australia for Christmas in 2022. My boys have absolutely fallen in love with Australia,” Sir Elton told Fordham.

The Lockdown Sessions

Elton is currently engulfed in a media blitz, promoting his latest album The Lockdown Sessions; an album he says made him “obsessed with music again.” The album contains duets with Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlisle and Dua Lipa who also appears on Cold Heart.

During the interview with Fordham, Elton also spread his love for the Australian dance music trio Pnau who collaborated on his massive number one hit Cold Heart.

“I love those guys,” Elton told Fordham. “I found [Pnau] when I came to Australia many years ago. I got off the plane, had a shower and went to Virgin in Sydney. I picked up the Pnau record and a lot of local records, played it, loved it and met them the next day. We’ve been joined at the hip ever since.”

Cold Heart Tops Charts

Cold Heart, which has now been streamed more than 200 million times, topped the charts in the UK, and gave Elton the distinction of being the first performer in history to chart a top ten single in each of the past six decades in the UK.

Elton told Fordham that he is impressed with a lot of music originating from Down Under. “There’s so much great stuff coming out of Australia and New Zealand every bloody week. I just want to keep in touch with some of the things coming out of Australia are mind-blowing; Rüfüs Du Sol, Pond, things like that.”

In another interview, this time with Channel 7’s Sunrise morning show, Elton said he expects to start up his tour again in January in America and anticipates finishing in the summer of 2023. The tour’s European leg, due to get underway in September, was postponed when Elton suffered injuries to his leg in a fall, which caused him “considerable pain and discomfort.”

“That’s the last time I’ll be doing it, because I’ve had enough, I need to spend more time with my family,” Elton told Edwina Bartholomew.

“I’ve done it and I’m going out on a high note”

“I’ll always be involved in music, I’ll always be making music, but I’m not going to be performing live again,” Elton said.