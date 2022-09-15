—

Former AFL player, MAFS star and OnlyFans model Sebastian Guilhaus has denied claims that he “fluffed” his underwear to make his package appear bigger that it actually is.

Guilhaus was cast in 2020 in season seven of Married At First Sight. Recently, he started documenting his fitness journey on Instagram.

“Over the next few months I will delve into a hardcore health and fitness routine to improve my mental and physical health,” Guilhaus announced earlier this month.

“I have much more depth than to obsess purely on the outer shell but for now I’m going to be consuming healthy foods, training intensely, expressing myself as best as possible to get to place where I feel whole enough to really tackle life,” Guilhaus said, adding that he would be documenting his fitness journey “for those curious down the track.”

Put A Sock In It

He posted second and third week transformation photos in his underwear to show off his lean physique. But it was one graphic detail in those photos that got his fans talking. While some commended him on his fitness, others accused him of “putting a sock” in his underwear.

Guilhaus denied the allegations. “haha no fluffing brah,” he responded to the comment. He told Pedestrian that there were no “adjustments” made in the photos.

OnlyFans Stigma

Earlier this year, Gilhuas said he had copped backlash from his followers, after he joined OnlyFans with his girlfriend.

“I know it comes as a massive shock, especially from me,’ he told The Daily Mail. He spoke out against the stigma of being on OnlyFans adding that sex was a “natural part of life”.

In his most recent post, he responded to his fans who were shocked to see him post underwear photos.

“I know a lot of you will probably go ‘oh here’s Seb again dancing around in his jocks. He’s changed, he’s turned to the dark side, he’s doing OF, he’s not the Seb from MAFS’.”

Guihaus assured his fans he was the same person. “I haven’t changed, I’m same the person, I hold the same values and I only ever harm ‘myself’ intentionally. I need this right now. I need this obsession into fitness. I need it to stay focused, to kill stress, hurt and without it I’d be in trouble,” he added.











