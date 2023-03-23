Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Set To Expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican is looking to expand the reach of the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The initial law, officially named the Parental Rights in Education law, restricts the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to those in kindergarten through third grade.

It states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

To Include All Public School Students

According to the Orlando Sentinel, DeSantis is looking to expand this law to include all public school students from being instructed on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The change would not need legislative approval and will be voted on by the Republican-appointed, Florida Board of Education in April.

The proposed rule would amend the “principles of professional conduct” for Florida’s public school teachers. It would ban them from teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in grades 4 to 12, except if the instruction is required by Florida education standards.

Teachers who violate this rule could face suspension or have their teaching licence revoked.

Equality Florida responded to the news, posting to Twitter, “This has been the goal all along: sweeping censorship and book banning targeting LGBTQ people in service to his presidential ambitions. Now educators, in any grade level, and their livelihoods are being placed directly in the crosshairs for acknowledging that LGBTQ people exist.”

During the White House Press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre voiced the White House’s opposition to the proposal, saying, “It’s wrong. It’s completely, utterly wrong.

“Make no mistake, this is part of a disturbing and dangerous trend that we’re seeing across the country of legislation that are anti-LGBTQI+, anti-trans in a way we have not seen in some time. We’re talking about students, we’re talking about educators we’re talking about just individuals.”

History Of Anti LGBT Statements

This is not the first time that DeSantis has come after the LGBTQI community.

During a debate in October, in response to a question on minors undergoing gender-affirming medical procedures and therapies, DeSantis falsely claimed, “They mean doing double mastectomies on young girls. They mean chemically castrating young boys, that is wrong. We are not going to allow that to happen in the state of Florida.”

He went on to say, “A lot of the dysphoria resolves itself by the time they become adults…It’s inappropriate to be doing, basically what’s, genital mutilation.”

In November, DeSantis was reelected Florida governor in a landslide.

He is widely believed to be a potential front-runner for the Republican nomination in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Election.