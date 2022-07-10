—

Do you remember the first time you found out that people pee on each other, for fun? Whether you were a curious teen or an aspiring adult, that weird fascination in the bottom of your gut was quickly extinguished by societal norms and depending on your personal situation, may never be explored – luckily you can get a sneak peek right here!

Urolagnia: Urine Lust

Urolagnia, which derives from the Greek language, with ouron, “urine”, and lagneia, “lust”, represents one of the hues of a quad-coloured rainbow that like-minded gay fellows might talk about when negotiating fetish-themed sexual encounters. Yellow, brown and red, which don’t require much sleuthing to deduce what they’re all about – is accompanied by milky white, representing the most socially acceptable colour to interact with.

Troughman to the Rescue

And of course, watersports is not necessarily something that is only practised in the privacy of your own home. Any socially active gay man of a certain age in Australia grew up hearing tales of the not-so-mysterious Troughman, featured recently on ABC’s ‘You Can’t Ask That’, who enjoyed the act so much, that he basically introduced it to like-minded Australian devotees in the 70’s – literally lying in the urinals of the day and receiving the showering gift of the willing gentleman above!

The term Golden Showers has always confounded me though because surely, if your shower is golden you probably need to up your intake of H2O-oooo… and then you realise that sometimes for some people, the more it is yellow, the more it is mellow!