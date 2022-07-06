—

Former Disney channel actor Dan Benson now has an OnlyFans account.

Benson, 34, is best known for his roles as Zeke on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place and voicing Ethan on Rick and Morty.

As his Twitter bio says, “Now I’m all grown up.”

On his OnlyFans Benson writes, “If you wanted to see me naked – your wish has been granted.”

In a tweet he wrote, “I’ll be using this newfound resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ+ communities that deserve so much better from this country. Drop a link to your favorite organizations below.”

The Power Of Gay Twitter

Benson has been acting since 2004. “I’m officially in my mid 30s. Feels like yesterday I played a goofy awkward teenager professionally. But I gotta say…it’s been such an amazing adventure so far,”Bensson posted on Twitter in September 2021.

In recent months, Benson’s social media has been full of shirtless, thirst-trap photos. “At 34 I’ve finally learned the power of eating healthy. Not gonna lie, I miss Cheetos” Benson said in May. In a tweet last month, Benson posted: “Never underestimate the power of gay Twitter.”