Former LNP Senator Amanda Stoker Withdraws Support Of Anti-Gay Book Launch

Amanda Stoker, the Queensland LNP candidate for Oodgeroo and former senator has withdrawn her support for a rabbi who holds controversial views on homosexuality, feminism, and transgenderism.

Stoker had initially agreed to launch a book by Melbourne-based Rabbi Shimon Cowen, but upon learning of his extreme stances, she decided to step away from the event.

Rabbi Cowen has repeatedly condemned homosexuality, likening it to paedophilia, bestiality, and incest.

He has claimed that homosexuality is “psychologically treatable” and often stems from trauma or poor parenting. These views, which also extend to a rejection of feminism and transgender identity, have caused widespread backlash.

A spokesperson for the LNP clarified that the party itself was not directly involved with the event.

“This event was not organised by the LNP, it was not sponsored by an MP and the candidate is not attending this event,” the spokesperson said.

The statement also explained that Stoker had initially agreed to launch a book by the son of Australia’s former Governor-General, Sir Zelman Cowen, without knowledge of Rabbi Cowen’s views. “Upon learning of some of his views, she withdrew from the event.“

The event, scheduled to take place at Queensland Parliament House on Monday, is set to proceed despite the controversy, although Stoker’s involvement has been cancelled.

Her image, however, still features prominently in promotional materials for the event.

Labor Minister Shannon Fentiman condemned the planned book launch, saying, “Amanda Stoker is one of David Crisafulli’s star candidates. We know Amanda Stoker has extreme views and if not for enquiries by the ABC, she would have been allowed to spew this hate on the Queensland Parliament premises.”

Fentiman also issued a message of reassurance to Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ community: “My message to young Queenslanders remains the same: you don’t need curing, you don’t need fixing – because there is absolutely nothing wrong with you.”

Dr Cowen’s book, A Populism of the Spirit, criticises “hedonistic materialism”, which he believes has led to the rise of homosexuality, transgenderism, and other practices he deems immoral.

He has also spoken out against anti-discrimination laws that prevent schools from dismissing homosexual teachers. Despite the backlash, Cowen defended his right to free speech, stating, “Repressing freedom of religion and freedom of speech is a portent for a dangerous future which erodes fundamental rights and freedoms essential to our society.”

Brisbane Pride Fair Day president James McCarthy was quick to denounce Cowen’s remarks, speaking to the ABC at Brisbane Pride Fair Day on the weekend.

“These views are appalling but not surprising. Our community still faces this sort of bigotry and discrimination,” McCarthy said.

“We call on all members of parliament to reject these views. Our rights are something we have had to fight for, and this event demonstrates that unfortunately, we have to keep fighting to defend them.”

Stoker previously served as a senator under the Morrison government where she held the portfolios of Assistant Minister to the Attorney-General, Assistant Minister for Industrial Relations and Assistant Minister for Women.

She was unsuccessful in her bid for re-election in 2022.