A memorial will be held for the legendary drag performer at St Kilda Town Hall on Monday August 1, 2022. The celebrations will continue later in the evening at Chasers.

Miss Candee, one of Melbourne’s iconic drag queens, known as the “Matriarch of Melbourne Drag and a Living Legend”, died on the morning of July 16, 2022, aged 68.

A Long Career In Drag

Miss Candee started dragging at the age of 21 and had a 48-year-long career in drag, working at some of Melbourne’s favourite gay bars, including Inflation, The Xchange, 3 faces, The Cadillac Bar, The Market Hotel, Chasers, The Peel Hotel, The Greyhound and DT’s Hotel.

By day, Ron was a dapper menswear salesperson, and worked at some of Melbourne’s top luxury retail stores.

“Ron Walker was such a well known figure because of his career across a variety of fields,” said friend and colleague of 35 years Barbra Quicksand in a statement.

Miss Candee’s Farewell

Australian actor and stand up comic Joel Creasey, who said he adored Miss Candee, will be the MC for the memorial. “I am genuinely heartbroken. I used to love sitting in clubs’ dressing rooms listening to her stories. It is such a great honour for me to have been asked to be part of Miss Candee’s farewell. I will always love you, Miss Candee,” said Creasey.

Some of Miss Candee’s famous friends, colleagues and admirers from around the world are expected to speak at the event, including video messages.

According to her friends a GoFundMe campaign set up when Miss Candee was admitted to the ICU had raised around $30,000. The money will be now used to cover her medical bills and the costs of the memorial, with any money leftover going to an LGBTQI organisation.

Ron aka Miss Candee’s family – two sisters and a brother – said they were overwhelmed with the outpouring of grief and messages of support, and have extended their thanks to everyone who helped them in their grief.

‘A Life Lived Large – Memorial For Ron Walker Aka Miss Candee’ will he held at St. Kilda Town Hall on Monday 01 August from 4pm-6pm, followed by a Celebration of Miss Candee at Chasers Nightclub from 6.30pm-10.30pm. The memorial will be live-streamed on Facebook, Click here for the link.











