A new study from the University of Sydney revealed that a majority of men choose ‘masculine’ gay men vs ‘feminine’ gay men for a ‘high-status’ hires.

‘Internal Bias, Prejudice, and Discrimination’

This means that more feminine-presenting gay men face “internal bias, prejudice, and potential discrimination in the workplace, including in hiring practices and promotion opportunities.”

In the context of the study, feminine-presenting traits are defined as more” a feminine vocal quality, body language and posture.”

The study involved a sample size of 256 gay and heterosexual men who were asked to cast a Sydney tourism ad, targeting international tourists. The participants watched videos from six shortlisted candidates (actors). They were then told to choose a candidate they viewed as a leader or someone who would be admired by the intended audience.

The results revealed that 59% of both gay and heterosexual men preferred the more masculine-gay male actor for the Sydney tourism ad.

Gay Men Blocking Each Other From Positions Of Power

Ben Gerrard is a researcher in gender and sexuality in the School of Psychology at the University of Sydney.

According to Gerrard, “Gay men are potentially blocking each other from positions of power and leadership due to this implicit bias.

“Men are still expected to conform to more traditional masculine styles of leadership and if they fail to sufficiently project masculine traits they are at risk of status penalties. This is an example of internalised homophobia among the gay community and it impacts opportunities for these gay men.”

“I want us as a community to be more aware of this bias.”

“Those more feminine qualities that gay men do possess actually earmark them, potentially as ideal leadership candidates, even in the absence of those traditional overt, macho, masculine dominating traits.”