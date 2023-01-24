—

Three months after Australian teacher Mark Ciavarella went missing in Central Africa, the details behind his alleged murder have emerged.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of the murder of a gay man, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ciavarella, from Leeton in NSW, had moved to the Republic of Congo around six years ago to work as a teacher. He taught English and music at the American International School before moving to the French Consular School in the capital city of Brazzaville.

Boyfriend And Two Others Arrested

According to the Brazzaville police, Ciavarella was poisoned to death and his body was thrown into the crocodile-infested Congo river. The authorities said they had arrested Ciavarella’s lover Bebeka Clement and two others in connection with the murder.

Brazzanews, a local media outlet, posted Clement’s alleged video confession to the prosecution, where he reveals how Ciavarella was murdered.

In the video, Clement said that he was living with Ciavarelle since 2016 and came to know of the Australian teacher’s plans to move back to NSW.

Clement said when he arrived at the Brazaville apartment, he found Ciavarella sitting with a friend. “I didn’t know if they were together, but he said Mark was going to leave the country and leave us with nothing and said we needed something to benefit,” Clement said.

Family ‘Devastated’

“It happened in front of me… No, I didn’t intervene. (Mavi) told me we needed to get his money and his bank cards. He didn’t have money on him, but he did have it on his bank card. After he drank the poison, he fell asleep, and after 35 minutes or so he was dead,” said Clement.

Clement along with Mavi and another friend who was a driver then put Ciavarelle’s body in the car and then disposed it off in the Congo river, Africa’s second longest and world’s deepest river.

The trio are scheduled to face trial in March 2023.

Ciavarella’s family said they were “devastated” to hear about the murder.

“If it was a crash or illness, it would be easier to come to terms with, but the fact they (allegedly) killed him and fed him to crocodiles in the sea is killing us,” Ciavarella’s brother told News Corp. “It’s too painful to imagine his last moments. We are absolutely devastated.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

