A gay couple was attacked after a night out in Southampton in the UK.

On May 1, Greg Miedzwiecki, 30, and his partner, Lee Trussler, 28, were assaulted while waiting for a taxi around 3am, after visiting queer nightclub, the Edge.

Verbally and Physically Assaulted

“Three guys crossed the road, saw us cuddling because it was cold and they went in on us. They started calling us queers, and all that stuff,” Miedzwiecki said, according to the Daily Echo.

He continued, “I started recording them, shouting at them ‘how dare you’.

“Then it all kicked off, one guy punched me in the face.

“My partner tried to defend me but the other two guys attacked him. It was a horrible experience.

“They were chasing me and I called the police. My partner was on the floor while they beat him, I could see it all happening.

“They ran away when I called the police.

“Police came and took us to hospital, he had loads of bruises, and a massive cut on his tongue.”

After Attack, Couple Afraid to Hold Hands

The couple, who says they were very open with their affection in the past, are unfortunately having second thoughts.

According to a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson, “Any crimes motivated by prejudice or hate in Southampton will not be tolerated and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.”

The spokesperson went on to say, “If victims are ever concerned about being repeatedly targeted we would always urge them to get in contact so that we can support, reassure and offer safeguarding.”

Reflecting on the incident, Miedzwiecki said, “These things still happen and it’s unacceptable. We just want to live our lives.”

