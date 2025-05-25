Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo To Depart Adelaide United For Overseas Opportunities

Josh Cavallo, the trailblazing footballer who made history as the first openly gay male professional footballer in the world, has announced his departure from Adelaide United to pursue an international playing opportunity.

The 25-year-old midfielder and left-back leaves the A-League Men’s competition after five seasons and 49 appearances with the club.

Cavallo’s decision marks the end of a transformative chapter in both his personal life and professional career.

Josh Cavallo: “I’ll always be grateful to this club for embracing me and allowing me to live authentically”

In 2021, while playing for Adelaide United, he publicly came out as gay, becoming a global symbol of courage and inclusion in sport.

His announcement sparked widespread support and conversation, challenging stereotypes and inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

However the football star still received backlash, revealing he was still receiving death threats in 2025.

Reflecting on his time with the club, Cavallo expressed profound gratitude.

“Adelaide United gave me the platform to grow as a footballer, but more importantly, it gave me a place to grow as a person,” he said in a club statement.

“I’ll always be grateful to this club for embracing me and allowing me to live authentically.

“The support from my teammates, coaches, staff, and the incredible Reds fans has meant the world to me.

“Adelaide will always feel like home, and I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved together – both on and off the field.”

Adelaide United’s Head of Football, Marius Zanin, praised Cavallo’s impact beyond the pitch

“He’s become a symbol of courage, authenticity, and positive change, leaving a legacy that transcends the game,” Zanin said.

“His decision to live openly and authentically sparked global conversation, challenged stereotypes, and inspired people across the world.

“Josh didn’t just make headlines – he helped change lives.”

Despite his groundbreaking role, Cavallo has faced significant challenges.

In recent interviews, he revealed receiving multiple death threats daily since coming out.

However he remained steadfast in his advocacy, stating, “I go to bed, I put my head on the pillow and I’m happy. I’m Josh Cavallo, I’m the footballer … the gay footballer, and I’m super proud to say that.”

Cavallo’s personal journey has also seen moments of joy.

In early 2024, he proposed to his partner, Leighton Morrell, on the pitch at Coopers Stadium, with the club’s support.

He shared the moment on social media, writing, “Starting this year with my fiancé. Mr & Mr Coming soon.”

The destination of his international move remains undisclosed at this point in time.