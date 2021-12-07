—

Shaun Resnik, a 44-year-old Melburnian, is believed to be the first single man in Victoria, to receive approval to have a child via surrogacy.

The naturopath and mind coach has wanted to have children since the age of 30. “I always knew I would love to be a dad; I just didn’t know how I was going to go about becoming a dad,” Resnik, who came out as a gay man when he was 24, told Star Observer.

Tired Of Looking For Mr Right

“Getting to around the age of 38, and having had relationships with guys who didn’t want kids, and having to end those relationships in certain circumstances, I realised if I could get cracking by the time [I was] 40, it would be kind of too late. I decided maybe I should just do this on my own,” he said.

He was tired of looking for a Mr Right who would also want to have kids.

“I’d just go on the journey of becoming the single parent, and if I meet someone along the way, or after the baby’s born – that’s great. At least then I would not have missed the opportunity to be a dad,” he said.

Outpouring Of Love

When he entered the surrogacy community via closed Facebook groups, he didn’t think he’d have any success getting a surrogate because he was single.

“But, what I found in the surrogacy community that being single and gay makes you almost a unicorn,” he said. “And all these lovely women just wanted to reach out and help.”

Paid surrogacy is illegal in Australia. Getting a surrogate in Victoria involves extensive counselling. Resnik had to prove in front of a panel that he was psychologically and physically fit as well as financially capable of raising a child in a stable environment.

“They need to know that your surrogate is going to be well supported emotionally,” he said. “I think that there’s so much more acceptance out there. The outpouring of love from the general public has been amazing.”