Dozens of attendees at a party in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, have been arrested by local authorities after a raid on a hotel room where an allegedly gay party was being held.

Of the 47 men arrested only nine were later charged with offences relating to strict anti-pornography laws.

The laws, which were passed into legislation by the Indonesian government in October 2008, have been widely condemned by human rights experts and carry a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a fine.

Jakarta police spokesperson Yusri Yunus said that “The nine people suspected of organising Saturday’s party were arrested… And it was believed all participants were from the same community in Jakarta.

With over 267 million citizens, Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim nation – though perhaps the most moderate. Homosexuality only remains illegal in the remote province of Aceh in northwest Sumatra, of which has a population smaller than Melbourne’s at 4.7 million.

Still the increasing threat from Islamic extremists within government remains a concern, with members of the House of Representatives in February proposing a bill that would define homosexuality as deviant and require lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to report to authorities for rehabilitation.

