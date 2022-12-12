—

A gay reverend has gone viral for his response to a question about how he can have sex with men and still preach Christianity.

Back and Forth With A Bigot

The back-and-forth started when the unidentified person sent a text to Brereton which read, “Wtf? How can someone who has sex with men teach people about the Bible?”

Brereton responded, “Sex with ‘men’? The reports of my sex life have been greatly exaggerated,” a play on the quote attributed to writer Mark Twain.

To this, the person wrote back, “Even one man is a sin.”

Brereton then quipped, “You must know my ex.”

Perhaps not getting the joke the person reiterated, “You can’t teach the word of God while having sex with men.”

To this Brereton cheekily wrote, “Are you speaking from experience?

‘I’ve Never Tried Doing Them At The Same Time’

“Personally, I’ve never tried doing them at the same time, but I suppose if your camera was stable enough, and your partner quiet enough, and the people in your study group didn’t mind…”

Again, staying laser-focused on their bigotry, the person responded, “I don’t understand all the people so deceived by you. As a Christian, I would never follow you.”

“As a Christian, you’re supposed to be following Jesus,” the reverend texted back.

To this, the person went for the “creative” response, “At least I don’t fuck dudes.”

Once again Brereton zinged, “On behalf of every gay man on earth… thank you.”

Just before apparently being blocked by this unidentified person, Brereton teased, “Ok, you JUST said you wouldn’t. You’re sending a lot of mixed signals here.”

Well, he finally sent me a clear signal. pic.twitter.com/5IIBKM3PfD — RevDaniel 🕯️ (@RevDaniel) December 7, 2022

In a follow up tweet, responding to people asking if a reverend should share posts with the “F- word” in them, Brereton wrote,

“The hatred and bigotry directed at me (and through me to other LGBTQ people) is a far bigger issue for me as a pastor than someone using the f word.”