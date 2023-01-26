—

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to cover the costs of out gay rugby player and former Australian bobsledder Simon Dunn‘s public funeral. The GoFundMe campaign has raised over $28,000 of its $30,000 goal within a day.

“Simon was loved by his family and friends, adored by his fans and media, and appreciated by the many charities and the LGBTIAQ+ communities he helped promote and support,” the crowdfunding page said.

According to Brendon Beavan, who is raising the money on behalf of Dunn’s family, the funds will “go towards covering the costs of accommodating his many supporters, friends, and family, the logistics of recording and streaming it to the international community, and the cremation itself.”

Gay Advocate And Sportsperson

Dunn, the first out gay male player to represent a country in the bobsled sport, passed away at the age of 35 on Saturday. According to NSW Police Dunn’s body was found in his Sydney Crown Street apartment.

A NSW Police spokesperson told Star Observer in a statement that Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command had commenced inquiries “into the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious”.

‘The Lives Dunn Changed’

I’ve really struggled hearing the news about this. Rip Simon ❤️ The lives you’ve changed and legacy you leave behind you is endless. Being Australia’s first gay rugby player there is so much pressure and expectations that you carried and shouldered day in day out. Rip 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/f9CBjfl1Bx — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) January 26, 2023

Adelaide United footballer Josh Cavallo, who last year became the first male top-flight professional footballer in the world to come out as gay, paid a personal tribute to Dunn.

“I’ve really struggled hearing the news about this,” Cavallo posted on Twitter. “The lives you’ve changed and legacy you leave behind you is endless. Being Australia’s first gay rugby player there is so much pressure and expectations that you carried and shouldered day in day out.”

Dunn was also an ambassador for HIV rights charity Bobby Goldsmith Foundation. “Simon was a selfless, compassionate and kind individual who treated everyone equally, stood up for marginalised and vulnerable people and called out injustice. He loved his family and his community. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched,” the Foundation said.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











