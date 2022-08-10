—

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and out gay minister for Equality Harriet Shing said that the public health messaging around monkeypox should not “single out” the LGBTQI community.

“It was noted at the National Cabinet the other day, it’s very important we don’t stigmatise one group in the community. That particular virus, anybody can be infected with that virus and I think it’s important that we don’t single out any one group,” Andrews told the media at a press conference on Tuesday, after the first batch of 3,500 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine arrived in Victoria.

Advertisement

Anyone Can Be Infected With Monkeypox Virus

As of August 9, 2022, around 31,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been recorded across the world, since the current outbreak, outside of West and Central Africa where the disease is endemic, was first reported in May 2022. Australia has reported around 57 confirmed and probable cases, with most of them among returned travellers.

Though the current outbreak has been found predominantly among gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, WHO and other health authorities have emphasised that monkeypox is not a “gay disease” and anyone can become infected.

Advertisement

Monkeypox Vaccines

Australia this week rolled out third generation Monkeypox vaccines JYNNEOS for those most vulnerable, including at risk gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

Premier Andrews said that the government was working to secure supplies of the vaccine. More doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive later this year and in 2023.

In Victoria, vaccinations will initially be available from Melbourne Sexual Health Centre, Thorne Harbour Health, Northside Clinic, Collins Street Medical Centre and Prahran Market Clinic. Regional Victorians can access vaccination via a regional local public health unit.

Advertisement

Viruses Do Not Discriminate

Equality Minister Harriet Shing, the first lesbian woman in Victorian Parliament, emphasised that it was important for public health messaging to be aware of the stigmatisation of the LGBTQI community in the past.

“Countless LGBTIQ+ people have experienced enormous grief and pain – their avoidable victimisation has led to lasting injury and trauma. It’s crucial that public discussion does not re-inflict trauma of the past, and that conversations and messaging about public health are considered, effective and respectful,” Shing told Star Observer in a statement.

“Viruses do not discriminate, and bitter experience tells us that stigma arising from fear and misinformation can cause untold damage and distress,” the minister added.

Last week, ACT chief minister Andrew Barr, Australia’s only out gay head of government had raised the issue in the National cabinet and said that it was important to get the message out that this was not some “niche disease” that only impacted gay men.

For everything you wanted to know about monkeypox vaccinations, check ACON’s FAQs For LGBTQI communities.

For more information about monkeypox, check Thorne Harbour Health website.











