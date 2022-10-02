—

Nikki Blonsky has announced on social media of her engagement to her partner Hailey Jo Jenson. Blonsky was thrilled to share the news, saying that the “greatest blessing in life is real love.”

Best known for her role as Tracy Turnbald in the popular 2007 film adaptation of the hit musical, Hairspray, Blonsky announced her engagement on Instagram. The pair showed off their rings in a photoshoot posted on the social media platform.

“I’ve played plenty of characters in love in my life and it has been a blessing, but the greatest blessing in life is real love, true love and I am honoured to finally feel unconditional love, and a love that is pure,” Blonsky wrote on Instagram.

“A while back I introduced to you all a stunning human [Jenson] as my girlfriend and now I have the honour, privilege and greatest joy of calling this incredible person my fiancé!”

“I am so incredibly in love with you [Jenson] and my love for you is endless, you mean everything to me! Here’s to FOREVER my love!!!”

Jenson also shared their joy on their Instagram, saying that “love is a state of being.”

“This is the moment, the reality and lifetime that I want to exist in. The one where I can experience life, while loving you [Blonsky],” they wrote.

Fans And Friends Are Thrilled

“So, so over the moon for you both,” actress Jen Ponton commented on Blonsky’s post.

Blonsky’s Coming Out Journey

Blonsky first came out publicly back in 2020 through her lip-synch and dance to Diana Ross’s hit single ‘I’m Coming Out.’ She later spoke up about her coming out journey on Allison Interviews.

“I have a friend from middle school that came out at the age of 12. I came out at 30,” she said.

“It’s different for everybody, and it’s a different timeline for everybody.”

While self-aware that she was “different”, Blonsky initially chalked it up to “the actor’s side” of her life. However, it was the “process of growing up and learning” about herself that sparked the realisation that she lived her life to “make other people happy.”