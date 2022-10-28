—

From queer Halloween parties to the best of Fringe shows, queer Melbourne has it all this weekend!

A Big Queer Halloween

Looking for a way to celebrate Halloween this year? Come to A Big Queer Halloween at Evie’s Disco Diner for the Halloween party of the century.

When: 31 Oct 6:00 pm to 1:00 am

Where: Evie’s Disco Diner, 232 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $20.98

Le Freak

Step right up and marvel at Le Freak, a Melbourne Fringe Festival event celebrating the freak, the weird, and the different. The event explores humanity through the retelling of ‘sideshow’ by trans, queer, disabled, and sex worker performers.

Traverse ideas of dehumanisation and exploitation through performances that will make you uncomfortable yet excited. At Le Freak, what’s wild and silly can be profound and joy can be a radical act of defiance.

When: 29 Oct to 30 Oct, 12:00 am, 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm (60 min)

Where: Festival Hub: Trades Hall – Meeting Room, Digital Fringe

Tickets: $0.00 to $35

Sundaylicious

If a sunny outdoor bar, an energetic dance floor and amazing DJs sounds like a good night then come along to Sundaylicious. Sundaylicious parties are iconic LGBTQI+ events established in 2009, with the summer series of events being especially fun.

Doors open at 3:00 pm for a nice summer afternoon party session that will continue late into the night. Enjoy a night of music, drinks, and dancing with your fellow LGBTQI+ partygoers.

When: 30 Oct 3:00 pm to 12:00 am

Where: The Precinct Hotel, Swan Street, Cremorne

Tickets: $27.46

A Rainbow of Tomorrows Exhibition

This group exhibition is a part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival and delves into Blak queer futurism. The exhibition sheds light onto the post-apocalyptic colonised dystopian world that we are currently living in.

The exhibit explores the idea of a Blak queer utopia and asks what that would look like today, tomorrow or many yesterdays ago. Come along to the gallery and explore themes relating to decolonisation and reclamation through utopian and dystopian fantasies.

When: Until 12 Nov, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:00 pm, Digital on Demand (1440 min)

Where: Koorie Heritage Trust – Ground Floor Gallery, Digital Fringe

Tickets: Free