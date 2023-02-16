—

Fair Day returns to Sydney’s Victoria Park on Sunday, February 19, to kick off Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The all-day Queer extravaganza will also have multiple entertainment stages, dance floors, and drag performances.

The Main Stage

On the Main Stage, experience the inaugural Drag King Games, hosted by Sexy Galexy and Donny Piccolo. There will also be a Sissy Ball vogue showcase, the Molly Poppinz Drag Show, as well as performances by Nana Miss Koori, Penelope, Jamaica Moana, Seann Miley Moore, The Buoys, Beks, Carla Wehbe, and Toni Pearan.

Closing out the day on the Main Stage will be Eurovision Champion Conchita Wurst.

Wonderful, Proud & Free Stage

At the Wonderful, Proud & Free Stage, there will be Drag Storytime with drag performers Charisma Belle and Annie Mation, as well as a Junior Drag competition, and a Kiddo Disco with performances by Nic Pes and Ray Isaac.

At the Optus Arena, bring your dog friends and people friends to watch the Doggywood Parade and Pageant. Categories include Eleganza Extravaganza, Best Dressed, Reach For The Stars, and The Gold Dogie.

While there, get your face beat at Beauty School, where MECCA MAX is doing free makeup sessions, and giving away complimentary beauty packs.

First Nations Circle

Back for the second year, The First Nations Circle is an environment which celebrates LGBTQIA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Enjoy poetry performances, live music, DJs, and an appearance from drag prince BeeDazzled Shanks.

Fair Day started as a small queer family picnic back in 1982 organised then by the Gay Business Alliance and held in Shannon Reserve, Surry Hills. In 1997 it moved to its current spot at Victoria Park, Camperdown.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 begins on February 17. The Queer mega-festival will go on for 17 days, ending on March 5.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023, go to sydneyworldpride.com