Here’s The Full List of Winners From The 2024 Honour Awards

Last night saw the 2024 Honour Awards held, the premier LGBTQIA+ community awards celebration in New South Wales, recognising outstanding service, achievements and excellence within rainbow communities since 2007.

The Honour Awards is an annual gala event that celebrates inspiring LGBTQIA+ people who are making a difference in key areas, such as health, HIV, youth, business, media, entertainment, visual arts, and community service.

The 2024 event, which raised money for LGBTQIA+ health organisation ACON, was held at Sydney’s Doltone House Hyde Park.

“What a night – it was wonderful to hear from local heroes and organisations doing such tremendous work to improve the lives of people in LGBTQ communities,” said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse. “We are inspired and so grateful to all of them. Their vibrancy, strength and resilience give us so much joy.”

“ACON thanks all the partners whose support made this year’s Honour Awards possible, including people2people, OUT@NBCUniversal, Universal Hotels, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association, Positive Life NSW, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Friends of Cayte and the Star Observer.

“We are also very grateful to all our event partners and supporters, and of course, to all the people and plethora of organisations that donated many splendid items to our raffle and silent auction. And of course, we thank all guests who joined this year’s Honour celebrations and helped raise funds for ACON. We are grateful for your support.

“Congratulations once again to all this year’s finalists and award recipients, and thank you to everyone who supported Honour 2024.”

The Winners of the 2024 Honour Awards

COMMUNITY HERO

Presented by ACON

Ghassan Kassisieh

In recognition of Ghassan Kassisieh’s tenacious work as the former Legal Director of Equality Australia, being at the coalface of key legislative reforms affecting rainbow communities in Australia.

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD

Presented by people2people

Abbie Jane

In recognition of Abbie Jane’s outstanding achievements in campaigning for rainbow inclusion and equality through the Rainbow Shoelace Project.

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION

Presented by Universal Hotels

The Aurora Group

In recognition of The Aurora Group’s philanthropic mission and endeavours, supporting impactful projects and initiatives that empower rainbow communities for over 25 years.

HEALTH & WELLBEING

Presented by ACON

Dr Melissa Kelly and Mags Smith

In recognition of Dr Melissa Kelly’s and Mags Smith’s contribution towards the provision of gender affirming healthcare in NSW.

CAYTE LATTA MEMORIAL AWARD FOR VISUAL ARTS

Presented by Friends of Cayte

C Moore Hardy

In recognition of C Moore Hardy’s long-standing passion and commitment to documenting Sydney’s vibrant rainbow communities

HIV HERO

Presented by Positive Life NSW

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

In recognition of the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s 40 years of care and support for people living with HIV.

MEDIA AWARD

Presented by OUT@NBCUniversal

Dan Bourchier

In recognition of Dan Bourchier’s contributions to media, and to our national understanding of the perspectives and views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, as well as LGBTQIA+ communities.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Stan Munro

In recognition of Stan Munro’s work in showbusiness, Australian drag entertainment and community support spanning 70 years.

DJ Gemma

In recognition of DJ Gemma’s work in creating and holding space for LGBTIQA+ community to gather and celebrate identity, sexuality and community for almost four decades.

BUSINESS AWARD

Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association

Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell for 357

In recognition of Ty and Luke’s unwavering support for the health and wellbeing of rainbow communities through their business, 357.

ACON PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Presented by ACON

Les McDonald

In recognition of Les McDonald’s 42 years of service to rainbow communities in Australia through the running of The Bookshop Darlinghurst.