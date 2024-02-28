Bill To Ban Pride Flags In Classrooms Fails In Utah

A controversial political bill in the US state of Utah that would have banned pride flags in classrooms has failed in the US House of Representatives.

The Bill, HB303, was defeated in a 39 – 32 vote this week, a move being celebrated by LGBTQIA+ advocates worldwide.

Teachers in the US state of Utah can now breath a sigh of relief after controversial bill, HB303 was defeated.

Cited as having the potential to stifle critical thinking and freedom of expression the bill faced many opponents.

Had it been successful teachers would have been banned from flying the pride flag in their classrooms or any other symbol of social, political or religious beliefs.

The bill further sought to ban teachers from promoting or disparaging certain beliefs.

Further to this the bill would have prohibited a teacher from affirming a students gender identity or sexuality. The bill would have forbade them from actively encouraging or supporting a student in this decision making process as well.

Ultimately the bill was defeated in a 39 – 32 vote in the Republican lead House of Representatives.

However criticism of the bill came from both sides of politics.

The bill could force teachers to “police their speech” in Utah schools

Respondents from both parties protested the vague language used to create the bill. They raised concerns that it would discourage critical thinking in classrooms.

Ellie Menlove, of the American Civil Liberties Union in Utah spoke ahead of the voting for the bill saying that it could “over-regulate classroom discussion.”

She also expressed concern it would “undermine the First Amendment rights of teachers, forcing them to police their speech in response to common student questions related to political and social issues.”

Ms Menlove also went on to speak about the potential effects for LGBTQIA+ students and teachers.

“Likewise, the bill treads on teacher’s First Amendment rights by prohibiting the display of symbols in the classroom, like Pride flags” she said.

“Regardless of the intent of the bill, the practical effect will be the removal of any acknowledgement and support for LGBTQ students, or students who come from LGBTQ families, in public schools.”

However Republican Jeff Stenquist spoke in favour of the bill. He claimed the bill would help settle fears parents may have about content being taught in schools.

“Unfortunately, there is a perception out there that our students are being pushed toward particular ideologies, or religious viewpoints or whatever it might be” he said.

“This bill now gives us the ability to say definitively to parents, ‘No. We don’t allow that in the state of Utah.”

A similar bill has progressed to the Senate in Tennessee this week.