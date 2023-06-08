Gay Olympic Rower Robbie Manson Joins OnlyFans

Gay Olympic rower Robbie Manson has become the latest athlete to join OnlyFans, sharing the news with his 30,000 fans on Instagram.

Manson, a two-time Olympian and under-23 and senior world championship medalist, comes from a family of rowers. His father Greg won the singles lightweight national championship in 1985, and his brother Karl has also competed on the international stage.

Hailing from New Zealand, Manson publicly came out as gay in 2014, sharing his experience in a statement published by Out Sports. In the piece, Manson described realising his sexuality at the age of 19 but struggling to admit it to himself, attempting to deny those feelings and conform to heterosexuality.

On Joining OnlyFans

Over the weekend, Manson took to Instagram to announce that he had officially joined the internet content subscription platform. His caption read:

“I’ve joined OnlyFans! I can almost hear the gasps and raised eyebrows from here. But before you judge, hear me out! Now, let me clarify: I haven’t gone rogue and started a secret adult film career. No! I’m on OnlyFans sharing artistic pictures that celebrate the human form in a tasteful and respectful manner.”

“Think of it as a highbrow gallery meets my rowing journey, sprinkled with a dash of cheekiness. Why, you ask? Well, besides the fact that I’m all about pushing boundaries and challenging norms, it also helps support me financially while I’m pursuing my passion as an athlete.”

No Explicit Content

The athlete assured his followers there would be no “explicit content or shenanigans, just a fun and playful space where I can express myself creatively and promote body positivity, sensuality, and self-acceptance.” Manson acknowledged that his decision may not align with everyone’s expectations.

“I want to emphasise that my core values and dedication to my athletic pursuits remain intact. So, let’s keep the judgment at bay and embrace this quirky adventure together. I’m grateful for your support, your sense of humour, and your open minds as I strive for greatness both on and off the water,” Manson added.

In a recent interview with Out Sports, Manson reflected on his break from rowing, during which he explored other interests such as working with horses and coaching. Now, he is making a comeback in his rowing career, with his sights set on the upcoming World Championships in Belgrade in September and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I believe my story holds the potential to inspire and challenge conventional perspectives. It’s about embracing authenticity, pursuing passions, and navigating uncharted waters,” he wrote.











