New York Gay Couple’s Wedding Coincides With Trump’s Arraignment

A New York gay couple’s wedding was crashed by the arraignment of US President Donald Trump.

Daniel Arzuaga and Christopher Crawford booked a registry office wedding for April 4, the anniversary of the day they met.

Unknown at the time of the booking, Trump would be booked next door at the New York County Criminal Court the same day.

According to a tweet by NBC journalist Ben Collins, “Daniel and Chris met a year ago today. That’s why, a few weeks ago, they decided to get married this afternoon. They just left the clerk’s office — right as news broke that former President Donald Trump’s motorcade is about to arrive so he can be arrested.”

Crowds of anti-Trump protesters can be seen in the background, some holding signs that read “No One Is Above The Law” and “Mean Ass hole Grifter Arraigned”

Daniel and Chris met a year ago today. That’s why, a few weeks ago, they decided to get married this afternoon. They just left the clerk’s office — right as news broke that former President Donald Trump’s motorcade is about to arrive so he can be arrested. pic.twitter.com/24F2nM5Vv6 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

In the comments, people posted cheeky jokes and offered congratulations.

“Love trumps hate,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “My god, they both look fabulous & what a story they have to tell.”

“This is the best wedding photo I’ve ever seen. Congrats to you both! You are a beautiful couple,” a comment read.

“It’s like arraign on your wedding day,” tweeted another. (Still not ironic)

“A beautiful day to celebrate unity. Congratulations to the beautiful couple! Their attire is gorgeous,” another wrote.

On April 4, Trump was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records.