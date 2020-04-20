—

A Polish couple have given away hundreds of rainbow masks on the streets of their home country in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic and to show solidarity to the community, despite unsettling homophobia which has seen the historically conservative nation implement a third of it ‘LGBTQ-free’.

Jakub and David (@jakubidawid) wandered the tri-city towns of Gdańsk, Gdynia and Sopot on the coast of Gdańsk Bay, Baltic Sea on a mission to remove stigma of homosexuality after 30 LGBTQ-free zones were declared around Poland in August 2019.

“Many LGBT-free zones were created in our country so we were a bit afraid how people would react but they were really touched by our idea. I think they really appreciated that someone carried about their health. It was great to see that rainbow didn’t scare people but will help them stay safe”, says Jakub.

“Many of Polish people call us a plague, so we thought if we help people overcome real plague, they might change their mind. I know it’s naive, but if we can do something good then why not?”

The couple even borrowed a sewing machine from one of their grandmothers to sew the masks to give them away for free.

“Our masks are unique because they are rainbow! A tailor friend supported the idea, so 300 pieces were sewn with which we took to the streets of the city,” says David.

