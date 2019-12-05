—

Celebrity comedian Ricky Gervais has targeted a transgender activist who complained that a gynaecologist refused to see her.

Canadian trans activist, Jessica Yaniv took to Twitter to yesterday to vent about her experience, saying she was shocked she was refused treatment.

“So a gynaecologist office that I got referred to literally told me today that ‘we don’t serve transgender patients’,” she wrote.

“And me, being me, I’m shocked … and confused … and hurt.

“Are they allowed to do that, legally? Isn’t that against the college practices.”

32-year-old Yaniv is a male to female transgender woman who has not had sex-reassignment surgery, meaning she still has male genitalia.

However, the UK comedian responded with a tone-deaf tweet.

“It’s disgusting that a qualified gynaecologist can refuse to check a lady’s cock for ovarian cancer,” he wrote.

“What if her bollocks are pregnant? She could lose the baby. I’m outraged.”

Yaniv said the College of Physicians and Surgeons confirmed to her that the gynaecologists’ refusal is discrimination and against their code of ethics.

Yaniv also stated that she would file a complaint against the clinic.

“Trans people need to be included, not excluded from society,” she said.

“Pre and post gender affirming surgery care is super important!”

Ms Yaniv said she wanted help and couldn’t get it.

Earlier in October, Yaniv lost a human rights lawsuit after she sued five home-based waxing experts for refusing to wax her testicles, claiming the women were discriminating against her “based on gender identity and gender expression”.

Yaniv filed various complaints against the beauticians, causing one to go out of business, as she was seeking as much as $15,000 in damages from each.

The female beauticians argued they were not trained to perform a Brazilian on male genitalia and could have caused severe injury to the customer, with the human rights tribunal ruling in their favour.

“Human rights legislation does not require a service provider to wax a type of genitals they are not trained for and have not consented to wax,” the verdict stated.

The tribunal has since ordered Yaniv to pay $2000 to each of the three beauticians represented.

UK-born Gervais is known for attacking “PC Culture”, and has been embroiled in previous controversies over comments on trans individuals individuals.

While hosting the 2016 Golden Globes, he deliberately used Caitlyn Jenner’s dead name during a sketch on how much people have “changed”.

“I’m going to be nice tonight,” he said on while stage.

“I’ve changed — not as much as [Caitlyn Jenner] … What a year she’s had!”

Jenner had come out as a transgender woman in her iconic Vanity Fair photoshoot only months before, in 2015.