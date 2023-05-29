UK Military Used Electric Shock ‘Treatment’ On Gay Soldiers: Report

Gay British soldiers were subjected to electric shock “treatment” to “cure” them of their homosexuality, according to a damning new investigation reported by Bloomberg.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses conversion practices and sexual assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The UK Armed Forces enforced a blanket ban on LGBTQI people serving in the military till 2000. A government-commissioned study found that as recently as the 1990s, soldiers who came out or were outed, were referred to doctors for so-called conversion therapy to “cure” them of their homosexuality.

The report relied on around 1,000 anonymous submissions that revealed gay military personnel were subjected to barbaric practices between 1967 and 2000. This included sexual assault, blackmail, and the use of electric shock “treatment”. Bloomberg said it had seen a copy of the report, which is scheduled to be released next month.

Ban On LGBTQI In The Military

Homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK in 1967, but LGBTQI people were banned from openly serving in the military for another three decades. In 2017, the government issued a general pardon for thousands of men who were convicted under the UK’s sodomy laws.

In 2020, the British government apologised for banning LGBTQI people from serving in the armed forces.

House of Lords member Terence Etherton led the investigation that was commissioned by the government last year.

Etehrton said in the report that gay military personnel carried the trauma of their experiences in the defence forces – they were forced to consent to electric shocks and taking medicines if they wanted to continue to be in the military, reported Bloomberg.

Gay Soldiers Suffered Trauma In The Military

One veteran, who still had bruising and burn marks, revealed that they were sent to see a “psychiatrist at a hospital where they put these electrodes in my head and showed me pictures of men and gave me nice feelings and they then showed me pictures of women and gave me electric shocks.”

A former member of the Royal Air Force said they were made to sit on a commode, with electrodes attached to their head, while a psychiatrist interrogated them about their sexuality.

One civilian doctor, who was deputed to military hospitals, revealed that a young gay man, who came out to his superiors, was referred for the “cure”. The doctor refused to provide the “treatment”.

Women military officers recounted being the target of sexual assaults. One female veteran revealed they were sexually assaulted by two senior male colleagues, admitted into a psychiatric ward and then discharged from the military when she complained. Another ex-officer said a superior officer tried to assault her and threatened to get them kicked out as he knew she was gay.

The report has called on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunk to issue a public apology for the treatment of LGBTQI veterans, reported Bloomberg.





