Jennifer Lopez is known for being a strong supporter and ally of the LGBTQI community. The singer has also never hesitated to show support to the queer members of her own family.

J.Lo, recently, referred to her child using gender neutral pronouns before inviting them onto the stage at a recent performance.

‘My Favourite Duet Partner Of All Time’

In introducing Emme, the singer used the pronouns “they” and “them” multiple times. J.Lo gushed about her child, telling the crowd, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.”

The ‘Jenny From The Block’ singer continued, “They are very, very busy, booked, and pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

J.Lo has brought Emme up onstage in the past for duets like Limitless in the singer’s 2019 ‘It’s My Party’ tour and has been seen at the 2020 Super Bowl show too.

Fans Praise J.Lo

A video of the event shared on TikTok by a fan was captioned: “J.Lo surprises audience with her child Emme and refers to ‘they’ during introduction.”

Fans have responded to this in full support, praising the singer for the speech she made and the inclusion of non-binary pronouns for her child publicly.

Get a look behind the curtain and see the grit and determination that makes @Jlo. See from her perspective her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist – all towards using her voice for a greater purpose. HALFTIME is on Netflix now. pic.twitter.com/u1mB8NGWWQ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 14, 2022

One social media user said, “‘They’ is how Emme identifies. This was J.Lo sharing that information. It’s beautiful to see her supporting her child.” Another fan commented, “As a mother who is fighting to make sure her child is seen, this is absolutely beautiful.”

The Blue Diamond Gala concert was held to raise funds for education, healthcare, homelessness, and social justice in Los Angeles. A record $3.6 million was raised that night.

J.Lo had similarly introduced her trans nibling (a gender-neutral term to refer to a sibling’s kid, in place of nephew of niece) Brendon Scholl, a visual artist, who is trans and non-binary, in a 2017 instagram post.