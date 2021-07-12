—

Protests outside the Georgian Parliament following the homophobic attack on LGBTQI activists and journalists at the Tbilisi Pride.

One week after the brutal murder of 24-year-old Spanish Nursing Student Samuel Luiz in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, sparked wide spreads protests across the country, tensions are now rising in Georgia.

Warning: This story has details and graphic images of a homophobic attack which might be confronting and distressing to some readers.

Protests are taking place after the body of journalist and cameraman Alexander Lashkarava, who was beaten by anti LGBTQI protestors last Monday, was found at his home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the TV Pirveli channel where Lashkarava worked, he was found dead by his mother. His colleague Miranda Baghaturia said that Lashkarava, was one of a number of journalists beaten by a homophobic mob opposed to a pride march, which was scheduled to take place on Monday in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

@EPRC_Georgia extends its condolences to the family & colleagues of Lekso Lashkarava, a cameraman of @TvPirveli . Severely beaten by far-right homophobic groups during July 5 violent attacks on media, Lashkarava was found dead on July 11. pic.twitter.com/gDUOyNBSov — EPRC Georgia (@EPRC_Georgia) July 11, 2021

Local media released footage showing Lashkarava with bruises on his face and with blood pooled on the floor around him. Having undergone surgery for multiple injuries, he was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Passers-by were also caught up in the violent altercations, with the Polish Foreign Ministry confirming that a tourist from Poland had undergone treatment at the hospital after a knife attack.

Yesterdays attacks against @TbilisiPride were hurtful for all LGBTI* across the whole world. European leaders & @vonderleyen should call the georgian authorities, condemn the violence & support the LGBTI community in #Tbilisi. Thanks to @DeutscheWelle. #TbilisiPride2021 pic.twitter.com/mg48M6N4xy — Rasmus Andresen 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@RasmusAndresen) July 6, 2021

Anti-LGBTQI protestors had successfully managed to block the capital’s main avenue and had accused journalists covering the protest of being pro-LGBTQI propagandists.

With a police investigation now underway, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zurabishvili have both described Lashkarava death as a tragedy.

Zurabishvili on Sunday posted on Twitter that she had visited Lashkarava’s family.

I visited the family of Lekso Lashkarava. What happened is a tragedy and I send my condolences to the entire media community and to all of Georgia. It must be investigated and those responsible must be punished. pic.twitter.com/jbDYo5kVeZ — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) July 11, 2021

“What happened is a tragedy and I send my condolences to the entire media community and to all of Georgia. It must be investigated and those responsible must be punished.” Zurabishvili posted.

Approximately 5K people gathered at the parliament to let the world know that #Georgia is not a country of aggressors, it is a country of free, peaceful, diverse people. #TbilisiPride21 pic.twitter.com/E4sryHe04X — Shame Movement (@Shamemovement) July 6, 2021

Tbilisi Pride have also gone so far as to claim that opponents of the planned march were supported by the government and by the Georgian Orthodox Church.

🏳‍🌈Truly historic moment for #Georgia's queer movement. Right in front of Parliament. ❗This anthem, flag and country itself belong to us too! and we are not gonna give up on any of it! ✊#TbilisiPride21 is now over and can't express how happy I am now. We made it! pic.twitter.com/SLroxA1Q4A — Giorgi Tabagari (@Tabagari) July 6, 2021

Some media reported that activists had sprayed red paint on the entrance to the Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church in Tbilisi following Lashkarava’s death.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

