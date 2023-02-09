—

Victoria’s newest queer MP is also the youngest member of the state’s Parliament. Twenty-seven-year-old Greens MLC Aiv Puglielli delivered his first speech in Parliament on Thursday and hit out against the LGBTQI community being treated like a “political football”.

Pugilielli was elected to the legislative council as a member for North-Eastern Metropolitan Region at the 2022 state elections. The Greens MLC is one of the four out members of Parliament. The others are Minister of Equality Harriet Shing, Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos and Greens MP Gabrielle De Vietri. De Vietri is first out queer woman to be elected to the lower house of Victoria’s Parliament.

Puglielli said that his experience as an artist and a young person surviving COVID lockdowns made him determined to get a seat at the table to be a voice for young people.

‘We Need More Queer Voices In Parliament’

Puglielli, who was in his early 20s during the 2017 marriage equality vote, recalled the effect of the harmful debates on the issue had on the community.

“Only six years ago, our human rights were the subject of public, often vitriolic debate, in the Marriage Equality plebiscite,” said the Greens MLC.

“I know what it’s like to have my rights, my way of life, on a public trial. To this community, I promise that I will work hard every day to make this parliament more inclusive and compassionate.”

Climate Crisis And Housing Affordability

As one of the youngest MPs in the current Parliament, Puglielli set out his priorities – climate crisis, housing affordability and inequality.

“It’s getting harder and harder for young people to get a rental or access affordable housing. We’re dealing with more frequent natural disasters and damaging weather events. And most frustratingly, we’re being shut out from decision-making on these issues that will impact us most of all,” the MLC said.

“We are living through a climate crisis, a housing affordability crisis and an inequality crisis, but how many people from my generation are in this room? As the youngest MP in the new parliament, it is important to me that we see these issues addressed and that young people have a seat at the table, speaking up for ourselves, our generations yet to come, and represent our broader community. Our parliament should reflect the Victorian population,” added Puglielli.

The young politician had a message for his fellow legislative council members. “The decisions we make here impact people’s lives. In some cases, they cost people’s lives. If you can’t live up to that responsibility, then get out of the way. I can tell you there’s a generation of young people watching, waiting, ready to take your place. We can’t let them down.”

Puglielli received a standing ovation from members of the upper house.

















