After 30 years of living in the United Kingdom, it has been reported that Australia’s very own princess of pop – Kylie Minogue – will be moving back home to Melbourne.

According to The Mirror, Minogue made the decision after spending time in lockdown with her family in the Melbourne suburb of Camberwell. The tabloid said that Minogue wishes to set a base in Melbourne to be closer to family and friends.

“This year, when she was in Australia for an extended period due to travel restrictions, it gave her time to think about where she wants to be based.”

The source said Minogue’s home visit gave her “a lot of time to think about the future.”

“She wants to see more of her family in the times when she isn’t travelling. So, she will use Australia as her base.”

Pandemic Forced Her To Think About Life’s Priorities

In an interview with Allure Magazine while in London last year, Minogue said that the pandemic had forced her to think about life’s priorities: “I, like so many people, had the time to reflect and perhaps understand myself and what’s really important.

“I don’t wish anything for myself,” Minogue added.

According to The Mirror, newly filed documents show that Minogue has changed the service address for her four main companies to an address in Hawthorn, in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. Similarly, her place of residence as director of those companies is now registered in Australia.

Another source close to Kylie said: “She’s changed her company details to reflect that she is moving.”

Looking To The Future

Minogue was most recently in Australia in March when she performed in Melbourne at the funeral of Australian music executive and long-term friend of the Minogue’s, Michael Gudinski.

After a weekend of looking at the past I'm taking a second to look to the future 🌙🔮🕛 pic.twitter.com/QBDu1LP11y — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 4, 2021

The only hint Minogue may have dropped about her rumoured move down under came on Monday night when she tweeted, “After a weekend of looking at the past I’m taking a second look to the future.”

However, her plans to move might be side railed by Minogue’s most recent love interest, GQ magazine creative director Paul Solomons. The pair were introduced to each other back in 2018, however, Minogue has said Solomons “wouldn’t want to live down Under.”

Minogue’s record company Mushroom and her management team CAA have so far neither confirmed nor denied The Mirror’s report.