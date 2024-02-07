Kylie Minogue Thanks LGBT Fans At Grammy Awards

Kylie Minogue has sent out heartfelt thanks to her LGBTQI fans after taking home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording for her blockbuster hit ‘Padam Padam‘. This marks her second ever Grammy win, with the singer last winning at the 2004 Grammy’s for “Come into My World” and receiving her last nomination for Best Dance Album in 2009 for X.

Kylie spoke with E!‘s Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox at the 66th annual Grammy Awards and shared her appreciation with her supporters.

Asked about her message for her LGBTQI fans, Minogue expressed her gratitude. “I would say thank you for being with me for such a long time now, through thick and thin,”

“We ride the highs, the lows and the in-betweens, and to know that we’ve got each other’s backs, and this feels like the start of the next era”, she added.

Kylie Minogue dishes to Laverne Cox during Live From E! at the 2024 GRAMMYs about her new era of music and why she's ready to fangirl on the red carpet.

Minogue faced tough competition from fellow Australian artist Troye Sivan, who received a nomination for his track “Rush.” Other nominees for Best Pop Dance Recording included Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Bebe Rexha and David Guetta’s “One in a Million.”

Kylie Minogue’s Dive Into Album 16

Last September, Minogue spoke with PEOPLE, reflecting on her career in the music industry after the release of her 16th studio album. Following the release of 2020’s “Disco,” the Padam Padam singer shared that she hadn’t planned on committing to another album.

“I didn’t even know I was going to fully commit to another album, and then we toyed with different producers and the theme of a little ’80s flavour, and that didn’t quite hit… I remember him saying to me, “Just go in and have fun. — as long as it’s not boring,” and I don’t think it’s boring”, she said.

LGBTQI fans eagerly devoured Minogue’s Grammy sensation Padam Padam.

American drag queen Katya wrote, “Yes I’m gay and I love Padam and have been listening to it 25 times a day” on X last year. One X user shared a Mean Girls meme in response to Padam’s release, while another shared their congratulations to Minogue, writing “PADAM PADAM IS A GRAMMY WINNER! I’m so happy that gays turned this song into a meme, because it gave Kylie a lot of attention, which is something she deserves but doesn’t usually get. She’s a queen!!”

LGBTQI Artists Winning At The Grammys

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards also celebrated the achievements of various LGBTQI artists.

Miley Cyrus secured the first two Grammy Awards of her career, as her single ‘Flowers‘ won the categories: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

Victoria Monét took home her first set of Grammys winning Best R&B Album, Best Engineered Album, and the Best New Artist categories. Billie Eilish, won both the Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media Grammys for Barbie’s ‘What Was I Made For’ (co-written with Finneas O’Connell).

boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) won the Grammy for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance categories for their song ‘Not Strong Enough.’ The band also earned the Best Alternative Music Album Grammy for their album, ‘The Record’.















