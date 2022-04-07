—

The Los Angeles County government voted unanimously on Tuesday, April 5, to suspend all official travel to Texas and Florida in the wake of the anti-LGBTQI bills passed in both US States.

In February, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive to the Department of Family and Protective Services “to investigate parents who seek gender-affirming care for their trans children.

Advertisement

Unsafe For LGBTQI

In an official motion, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors suspended all travel “for the conduct of County business unless the Chief Executive Officer determines that the failure to authorize such travel would seriously harm the County’s interests.”

LA Country explained that the Texas directive was, “not about protecting trans kids. It is about denying their existence and cutting off access to life-saving treatment. Transphobia and homophobia are the driving factors behind this effort and others like it across the country.”

In passing the motion they also stated Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill” will create a school environment that is, “uncomfortable, unsafe, unwelcoming, and toxic for all students and staff alike, particularly those who identify as LGBTQ+.”

The ban will be lifted once “either” of the bills is suspended.