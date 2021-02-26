—

Everyone’s favourite Mother Monster – Lady Gaga, is this morning without her two beloved French bulldogs after a dramatic scene overnight in Hollywood, which saw her dog walker shot, and both pooches stolen.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told People magazine that the robbery occurred on Wednesday night around 9:40pm on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood. Authorities are yet to name the victim, but they are believed to be in a critical condition. At least one shooter, believed to be a male, was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle along Hollywood Boulevard.

“I’m proud to announce we added a new member to the #JOANNE family. I haven’t named him yet but I call him both cowpig and moopig in the meantime!” Gaga said in an Instagram post at the time of adoption.

In the United States, French Bulldogs are the fourth most popular breed of dog, and are often stolen with the motive of resale, with thieves knowing the can easily make thousands of dollars from their sale.

LAPD’s robbery/homicide division has taken over the case. While Lady Gaga is also offering a $500,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of her dogs.